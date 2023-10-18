Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden leaves for Israel, says 'outraged' by Gaza hospital blast

US President Joe Biden will arrive in Israel today in an effort to mitigate the expansion of the war between Israel and Hamas. The visit also comes amid an escalating war situation following the blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed at least 500 people.

Biden had to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan for a meeting with leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine after the Palestinian Authority cancelled the summit following a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza.

Hundreds of civilians are feared dead after a deadly blast at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. In the first hours after the blast, a Gaza civil defence chief said 300 people were killed, while health ministry sources put the figure at 500, Reuters reported.

Israel has denied its involvement in the bombing, while the Palestinians have held it responsible.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened," Biden said in a statement minutes before he left for Israel.

"The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," Biden said.

Biden is expected to pose "tough questions" in meetings with Israeli leaders during his trip that has been upended by the strike on a Gaza hospital.

He will meet with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and show US support in the aftermath of an attack on Israeli villages and military bases by Gaza-based Hamas gunmen that killed hundreds of people on October 7.

Following reports of the huge toll due to the Gaza hospital blast, Biden was briefed by his national security team, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer.

"The President spoke by phone with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who is still in the region. The President also spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan and with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The President continues to receive regular updates," a White House official said, as per PTI.

The war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Read: Hamas says it will release all civilian hostages if Israel stops bombing Gaza: Report

Also Read: Hundreds said killed in Gaza hospital blast, protests erupt