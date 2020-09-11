Israel only developed country to opt for second nationwide lockdown

Israel might become the only developed country to impose a second nationwide lockdown as coronavirus infection rate soars in the country. Yesterday, the Israel cabinet proposed a two-week full-fledged lockdown beginning from September 18, the eve of Rosh Hashanah--a Jewish New Year festival.

After that, if the situation improves, restrictions will be continued only for communities with larger outbreak. The final decision on it will be taken on Sunday, September 13.

According to John Hopkins University, the country's total caseload has climbed to 145,526 with more than 33,000 active cases as of Thursday night. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,0577in the country until now. There were 22 deaths in the 24 hours preceding the cabinet's announcement. Besides, 4,015 infections were recorded between Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.

As per Hebrew media reports, the Israeli cabinet has proposed to not allow people to move out of their homes for two weeks in the first phase of the lockdown. All non-essential activities will be put on hold during this period. Only restaurants will be allowed to operate the delivery service.

Later, in the second stage, some workers will be allowed to return and only travel between cities will be banned. Gatherings will be restricted nationwide, according to coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu. The third stage will only see restrictions in high-infection zones, he added.

A timeline for the stages has not yet been set, though the report claimed the first stage would last two weeks.

Last month the Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron forecast that the country's economy would contract seven per cent in 2020 if the infection rate gets worse and a lockdown gets imposed.

