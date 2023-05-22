Japan March core machinery orders fall for 2nd straight month

Japan core machinery orders fell in March for a second straight month, indicating firms' cautious about capital spending amid worries about the global economic slowdown.

Japan's economy emerged from recession in the first quarter as a post-COVID consumption rebound offset global headwinds. But tame reading in the machinery orders may cast doubts about the pace of the economic recovery.

Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a barometer of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, declined 3.9% in March from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

That was weaker than the median forecast of a 0.7% advance by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude volatile numbers from shipping and electric utilities, fell 3.5% in March, according to the data. That was also weaker than a 1.4 percent gain of forecast.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office are expecting core orders to rise 4.6% in April-June, after a 2.6% growth in the previous quarter.

The government kept its view on machinery orders, saying they are "stalling".

