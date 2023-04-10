scorecardresearch
Japan says Chinese carrier conducted air operations close to its islands

Japan says Chinese carrier conducted air operations close to its islands

Jet fighters and helicopters took off and landed on the carrier 120 times between Friday and Sunday, with the carrier along with three other warships and a support vessel coming to within 230 kilometres (143 miles) of Japan's Miyako island, the defence ministry said.

China's Shandong aircraft carrier conducted air operations in waters close to Japan's Okinawan islands on Sunday, Japan's defence ministry said on Monday, as China's military simulated air and sea strikes on neighbouring Taiwan.

Published on: Apr 10, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
