Japan set to fine Twitter, Meta, Google if they neglect domestic registry: Report

The Japanese government is set to levy fines against 48 tech companies for failing to register their headquarters in the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)