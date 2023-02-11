King Charles III's coronation emblem has been made by an iPhone designer

The official emblem for King Charles III's coronation, which is scheduled for May 6, was unveiled by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, featuring a circular floral design created by the acclaimed British designer behind Apple iPhone designs.

The emblem by Sir Jony Ive, who was previously the Chief Design Officer at tech firm Apple and holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide, is from his creative collective 'LoveFrom' and symbolises the historic beginning of the new reign, dubbed the UK's Carolean era.

It pays tribute to the 74-year-old monarch's love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom -- the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

"It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work," said Ive.

"The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world.