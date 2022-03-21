scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Kyiv mayor says stricter curfew imposed due to shelling threat

Feedback

Kyiv mayor says stricter curfew imposed due to shelling threat

Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.

Ukrainian service members are seen near a destroyed building in a village on the front line in the east Kyiv region. (Photo: Reuters) Ukrainian service members are seen near a destroyed building in a village on the front line in the east Kyiv region. (Photo: Reuters)

The mayor of Kyiv said on Monday a new, longer curfew was being introduced in the Ukrainian capital because the authorities expect further shelling by Russian forces.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier on Monday announced a "reinforced curfew" in the Ukrainian capital from 8.00 p.m. (1800 GMT) until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.

"The reason for the curfew is linked to the likelihood of new shelling," he said later on Monday on national television.

TAGS:

BT TV