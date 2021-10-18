scorecardresearch
Last date to file monthly GSTR-5, GSTR-3B returns is Oct 20: CBIC

The due date for filing monthly GSTR-5 return for non-resident GST taxpayers for September is October 20, 2021

On Monday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said that the due date to file the monthly GSTR-3B and GSTR-5 return for taxpayers not under the Quarterly Return Monthly Payment (QRMP) Scheme is October 20.

The QRMP scheme allows the registered person who is required to furnish forms GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B and has an aggregate turnover up to Rs 5 crore to file quarterly returns along with the monthly payment of tax by a simple challan in Form GST PMT-06.

The CBIC, responsible for administering indirect taxes, also tweeted about other important due dates. The due date for filing monthly GSTR-5 return for non-resident GST taxpayers for September is October 20, 2021.

GSTR - 5 is a monthly or quarterly return filed by taxpayers to disclose details of their outward supplies for the month - along with their tax liability. Here, invoice-wise details are to be uploaded so that the government can keep a check on every transaction.

CBIC added that October 18 is the last date to file payment details of self-assessed tax payable for the quarter (July to September 2021) in Form CMP-08.

