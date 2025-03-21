London's Heathrow Airport shuts down completely due to significant power outage 

Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, will remain closed for the entire day on Friday due to a significant power outage caused by a large fire near the airport.

The closure was confirmed by airport officials, who noted that the fire originated at an electrical substation supplying power to Heathrow. “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on March 21,” the airport stated on X.

Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage.



To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.



Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport…

In response to the fire, the London Fire Brigade reported that a transformer at the substation in Hayes, located in west London, had caught fire. Approximately 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines have been deployed to combat the blaze, which was first reported around 11:23 p.m. local time on Thursday.

"Disruption is expected to increase as the morning progresses, and we urge people to avoid the area wherever possible," said Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne, emphasizing the ongoing emergency response efforts.

Authorities have evacuated around 150 residents from nearby areas and established a 200-meter cordon as a precaution. Firefighters also assisted 29 individuals from adjacent properties to safety.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Heathrow Airport has advised passengers to avoid travelling to the airport and to contact their airlines for further updates.