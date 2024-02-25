Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits China's Xinjiang region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit Akqi County in the northwestern Xinjiang region of China at 12:14 p.m. (0414 GMT) on Sunday, as per the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 km (6.84 miles), CENC reported. As of 1:00 p.m., Xinhua, citing local authorities, reported no casualties or collapsed houses, noting that the areas surrounding the epicentre are sparsely populated.

The local main grid and power distribution networks are functioning normally, and train operations in the area have not been disrupted, Xinhua added. On January 23, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region, resulting in at least three fatalities.

With inputs from Reuters

.