'Maintain calm': India issues advisory to stranded citizens in Ukraine

The Indian embassy on Thursday issued an advisory to stranded citizens in Ukraine as Russian soldiers launched their attack on Kyiv.

The embassy, in a statement, appealed to the stranded nationals to "maintain calm" and remain safe wherever they are.

"Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the Indian embassy in Kyiv said. It also urged the citizens travelling from western parts of Kyiv to "return to their respective cities temporarily".

Also Read: Russia attacks Ukraine: Is this World War III?

The Indian embassy said that it will issue further advisories for any updates.

IMPORTANT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN UKRAINE AS ON 24 FEBRUARY 2022.@MEAINDIA @PIB @DDNEWS pic.twitter.com/e1i1lMuZ1J — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) February 24, 2022

Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv on Thursday morning, indicating that the capital is under attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country.

An Air India flight which was scheduled to land in Kyiv to help bring back stranded Indians had to turn around on Thursday morning amid the Russian military operations in its eastern areas of Ukraine.

Flights over Ukraine are also cancelled as the country closed its airspace to civilian flights.