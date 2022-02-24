Russia attacks Ukraine: Is this World War III?

Russia's declaration of war on Ukraine has prompted outrage from across the world with nations and people alike condemning President Vladimir Putin's act.

While he has claimed that it's a military action in Ukraine, explosions could be heard soon after in the capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. Putin also called on Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home", adding that the special military action was meant for "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksy said he was unsuccessful at seeking talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Zelensky stated that a "major war in Europe" could be started by Russia soon.

As his statement comes amid Ukraine facing threats of the Russian invasion, netizens also took to Twitter to share their fears that the Russia-Ukraine crisis might trigger a World War 3 like situation.



While several shared a serious concern of Russia's attack on Ukraine, others posted funny memes, trying to make light of the ensuing situation.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia declared war on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24 with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a military operation.

Putin has also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in "consequences they have never seen". Soon after his announcement, big explosions were witnessed in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv and other regions.

Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv, indicating that the capital is under attack. Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country. Besides, The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at the request of Ukraine on Wednesday night.

On February 21, Russia recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of "Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics" as "independent".

The move escalated tensions in the region, heightening fears of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin also ordered Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine in what the Kremlin termed a "peacekeeping" mission in the Moscow-backed regions.

Here's what netizens posted on Twitter under the WorldWar3 hashtag: -



I simply do not have capacity to go from global pandemic to world war 3. — Zeenat Yahya (@zeenatyahya) February 24, 2022

A pandemic and world war 3 I cannot believe it… — 𝐌𝐑𝐒.𝐂*~*** (@90lbs) February 24, 2022

#worldwar3

And this is the result of any war..... People suffers not politicians pic.twitter.com/fjvTp7pipk — franto (@JamalQasim786) February 24, 2022

if you’re making jokes about world war 3 while living in a safe country nowhere near ukraine, you’re being incredibly insensitive. so many people are going to die. — sam (@murdockology) February 24, 2022

World War 3 boutta happen but we still gonna have to be at school by 7 am pic.twitter.com/3dEwE9rcIe — 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐬𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐫𝐥𝐝 ✪🌹 (@Mobley_For_ROTY) February 24, 2022