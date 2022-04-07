'Makdak', 'Starducks': Copycat versions of western brands boom in Russia

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, several western brands - from McDonald's to Ikea to H&M - have been pulling out of business in Russia, fearing sanctions.

Because of this, Russians are increasingly finding it difficult to buy foreign brands' products in their country. This has given rise to a counterfeit market leading to copycat versions of western brands developed by Russians to fill the void.

Last month, Russia's trademark regulator fielded a trademark application for an imitator of McDonald's called "Uncle Vanya", according to the application, Business Insider reported.

The logo of the American fast-food chain includes its famous golden arches, but revolved 90 degrees and formed into the Russian letter "B", that sounds like the English "V" for "Vanya".

Russian authorities also listed trademark applications for "Makdak", "Starducks", and "Makdonalds," all three from the same applicant, the news report stated.

The trademark surfaced after the speaker of Russia's Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin suggested earlier in March that it would permit individuals and businesses to use patents and trademarks, comprising brand names, from supposed "unfriendly countries" without permission.

Counterfeit versions of western brands have been functioning for many years in the breakaway zones of Ukraine where Russia-friendly governments operate.

Crimea, as an instance, has been occupied by Russia in 2014 and the pro-Russian separatist governments formed in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine in the same year.

Sanctions imposed by the US and other nations soon afterwards prompted several western brands, like McDonald's, to stop operations in those areas, just as many have done recently in Russia. Fake brands mushroomed, bridging the gulf left by the western brands.

One such counterfeit brand is "DonMak," a fast-food chain whose yellow, M-shaped logo resembles McDonald's own symbol.

The restaurant operates in Donetsk where customers can order items that emulate McDonald's classics, such as "Filye-o-fish", "Bikmak," according to a menu posted on a page on Russian social media site VK for the eatery's Donetsk restaurants.



Crimean Fried Chicken, or CFC, is a go-to place for fried chicken fans. The restaurant sells buckets of chicken besides burgers, chicken sandwiches, and barbeque. It uses the slogan "I'm good here!" on its website and across its six restaurants around the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

Meanwhile, Starducks, serves espressos, lattes, cocoa, and tea in Crimea.