Mathematician claims all the coronavirus in the world can fit in a shot glass

Coronavirus pandemic which has turned the whole world upside down is the greatest catastrophe of the twenty-first century. But do you know it only took a shot glass amount of the virus to wreak havoc on earth with 55 million cases and 1.33 million fatalities as of now.

Australian TV mathematician Matt Parker said, 'All the chaos in the world... is down to a teaspoon's worth of trouble,' he said on his podcast A Problem Squared. He made several assumptions to come up with the figure but says that even at the upper end of his estimates, all the Covid virus on the planet would fit inside a shot glass.

Using the figure of 300,000 new cases per day worldwide and assuming each one was infected for 14 days, he calculated the number of people currently carrying the virus.

Multiplying everything, he estimates there are 3.3 million billion Covid-19 cells in the human population. Given their size - comparable to the wavelength of light - they collectively take up very little space. Its total volume is a minuscule 8ml, or 0.2 fluid ounces.

Scientists are racing to provide an effective vaccine against the coronavirus. Recently, Moderna and Pfizer have claimed their vaccines to have an efficacy rate of more than 90 percent.

