Matthew ‘Chandler’ Perry died of an accidental overdose of ketamine: Report

The actor Matthew Perry, famous for his character ‘Chandler’ on the American sitcom "Friends", reportedly died from an accidental ketamine overdose, according to the medical autopsy revealed on Friday, December 16.

According to reports, Matthew Perry may have died as a result of the "acute effects" of ketamine, a medication used in several antidepressants and anaesthesia. Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy every other day for depression for a while, but he had lately cut back on the dosage; his final infusion was received a week and a half before his passing, as per the report.

There is a possible ketamine overdose which may have caused “cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” the Los Angeles County medical examiner was quoted as saying in the report. Perry may have experienced complex airflow obstruction and breathing issues from the medication because he had diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The autopsy results revealed that he had no alcohol in his system. Additionally, there was no evidence of any other narcotics like fentanyl, heroin, or cocaine.

The popular TV star Perry, who portrayed ‘Chandler Bing’ from 1994 to 2004, passed away at the age of 54 after being discovered unresponsive in the swimming pool at his Los Angeles home in October. Despite having battled drug addiction for decades, including ketamine addiction and associated health problems, he had apparently been drug-free for 19 months before he died.

The sudden passing of one of the most loved ‘Friends’ characters left everyone around the world heartbroken, especially his co-stars. “Oh boy, this one has cut deep. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be," said Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel on the show.

"The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life," wrote Matt LeBlanc, who played Perry's roommate and best friend on the popular TV show.