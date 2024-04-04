scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Myanmar capital military base attacked by drones, anti-junta groups say

Feedback

Myanmar capital military base attacked by drones, anti-junta groups say

The attack, if confirmed, could be a major blow to the credibility of a military that is facing its biggest test since first taking power of the former British colony in 1962.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The junta has been fighting on multiple fronts to contain uprisings around the country The junta has been fighting on multiple fronts to contain uprisings around the country

A military base in the capital of army-ruled Myanmar came under attack by drones on Thursday, the shadow government said, an attack a local armed resistance group claimed responsibility for.

Reuters could not independently confirm the information and the military government could not immediately be reached for confirmation the incident had taken place.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups formed to undermine military rule in the wake of a 2021 coup, said the attack was carried out in Naypyitaw, but provided no details on the drones used or whether the base sustained any damage.

A spokesperson for the NUG's affiliate in Naypyitaw, the People's Defence Force (PDF) said it carried out the attack under the instruction of the NUG's defence ministry and said it took place in two locations. It did not provide details.

If confirmed, the attack could be a major blow to the credibility of a military that is facing its biggest test since first taking power of the former British colony in 1962.

The junta has been fighting on multiple fronts to contain uprisings around the country and stabilise an economy that has wilted since the coup.

Myanmar is locked in a civil war between the military on one side and, on the other, a loose alliance of ethnic minority rebels and so-called PDFs, a movement spawned out of the junta's bloody crackdown on anti-coup protests.

Its military-installed president last year said the country was at risk of breaking apart, while its ruling general last week called for unity among the people and military to fight armed groups with foreign backing who were seeking to destroy the country and derail plans to hold an election.

Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement