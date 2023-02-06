'NDRF teams, specially trained dogs': India to dispatch help for rescue ops in earthquake-hit Turkey

India will send search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and medical teams along with relief material immediately to the earthquake-hit Turkey, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday, hours after a strong quake of 7.8 magnitudes struck the middle eastern country, causing huge damage and loss of hundreds of lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructed the officials to offer all possible assistance to Turkey. Dr. PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures. "It was decided that Search & Rescue Teams of NDRF and Medical Teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye," the PMO said.

Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations, the PMO said.

Medical Teams were also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. "Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Indian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General office in Istanbul," it added.

The major earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border. The US Geological Survey said the tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep, Turkey. In Syria, more than 380 people died while this number crossed 600 in Turkey.