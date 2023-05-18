Nine dead in Italy floods; Imola Formula 1 Grand Prix called off

Torrential rain wreaked havoc in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, leading to the tragic loss of nine lives and necessitating the evacuation of thousands of residents from their homes. The deluge triggered widespread floods and landslides, prompting officials to declare a state of emergency. Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci revealed that certain areas experienced rainfall equivalent to half of their average annual precipitation within a mere 36-hour period. This extraordinary weather event caused rivers to overflow, inundating towns and submerging vast stretches of farmland.

The dire situation prompted the cancellation of Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix in Imola, a decision made to alleviate the strain on emergency services and prevent motorsport enthusiasts from converging on the already inundated region.

Stefano Bonaccini, the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, addressed the press, describing the unfolding events as unprecedented catastrophes. He emphasised that the region received an astonishing amount of rain that the already waterlogged land could no longer absorb. "We need to ensure safety and not create extra burden for the authorities while they deal with this very awful situation," he said.

Ferrari joined other drivers and teams in supporting the cancellation.

"Even though it's our home race and therefore even more important to us, the main priority at the moment has to be the safety of all those living and working in the affected areas," the Italian team said in a statement.

Last year's race drew a weekend crowd of 129,000 and 64,000 on Sunday.

Ravenna, a historic city renowned for its early Christian heritage sites, was severely impacted by the calamity. A representative from the local interior ministry disclosed that approximately 14,000 individuals urgently needed evacuation from the area.

Reports indicated that 37 towns and communities were affected by flooding, and authorities documented approximately 120 landslides. The damage extended to infrastructure, including the collapse of a bridge near Bologna and the undermining of several roads due to floodwaters. Consequently, numerous rail services were suspended, compounding the difficulties faced by residents.

Tragically, nine fatalities were reported from various locations, with the recovery efforts ongoing. Although the intensity of the rainfall subsided, Irene Priolo, the region's vice president, warned that river levels continued to rise, exacerbating the threat.

Minister Musumeci announced plans to request 20 million euros in government funds to address the aftermath of the disaster. The cabinet is scheduled to convene on May 23 to deliberate on relief measures for the affected areas. To provide immediate assistance, the government announced the suspension of tax and mortgage payments for regions impacted by the floods, aiming to alleviate financial burdens during this emergency period.