Nirmala Sitharaman to visit US for annual meetings of the IMF-World Bank

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will visit USA on October 11, 2022. During her visit, Sitharaman will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings.

The Finance Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with countries like Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. She will hold one-on-one meetings with leaders & heads of OECD, European Commission and UNDP. The Finance Minister is also scheduled to meet the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, President, World Bank separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Sitharaman will deliberate on the multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.

"During the latter part of the visit, the Union Finance Minister will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to ‘Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution”. These meetings are aimed at showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination and will have the participation of leading business leaders and investors," the Finance Ministry stated.

Also read: Paytm sees a big jump in loan disbursals, run rate reaches Rs 34,000 cr in September

Also read: PM Modi announces new international airport for Gujarat’s Bharuch