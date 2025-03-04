'No human interaction, no accountability': Former Tesla user warns against 'unelected US co-president' Musk's governance style

Amid growing demonstrations against Elon Musk by frustrated Tesla owners, an X user has underscored growing concerns over the tech billionaire's management style — both within Tesla and its potential influence on broader governance in the US government.

The user, a former Tesla enthusiast shared his experience, took to X to share how customers gathered outside a Tesla service centre in protest, voicing their dissatisfaction with the company’s recent layoffs and deteriorating customer service, reminded him of how the EV maker's once seamless customer service experience had unraveled.

"I’m convinced that unelected co-president Elon Musk is turning the U.S. government into a version of how he runs Tesla—and that should terrify everyone. Hear me out," the user who goes by the handle @cwebbonline shared.

He went on to warn that Musk’s management style—characterised by automation, cost-cutting, and a lack of human interaction—could set a dangerous precedent beyond Tesla. Drawing parallels to government functions, he argued that Musk’s growing influence could lead to an unaccountable, AI-driven system where individuals are left without recourse.

Initially delighted by Tesla’s convenience and accessibility, the user’s perception changed dramatically over the past three years.

His grievances began when he attempted to delay the delivery of a new Tesla until his lease expired. Despite repeated refusals, Tesla’s system allegedly locked him into a delivery screen on the Tesla app, restricting essential vehicle functions, including trunk access. Attempts to contact customer support proved futile, with phone calls, emails, and messages going unanswered.

Compounding his frustration, the customer experienced a camera failure that disabled Autopilot following a storm. Seeking repairs, he encountered the same issue—an unresponsive support system that left him without assistance. In a last-ditch effort, he visited a Tesla service centre in person, only to discover that their assigned customer loyalty advisor had been laid off, along with 1,000 other Tesla employees.

According to reports, Tesla’s recent layoffs included a significant portion of its supercharger maintenance workers and the entire corporate supercharger team. This revelation was particularly alarming for Tesla owners, as the supercharger network is one of the brand’s key selling points. "For those who don’t know, Tesla’s supercharger network is the reason to own a Tesla," the X user shared.

Disillusioned, the customer cancelled his Tesla order and switched to another EV brand. "Give him more power, and human interaction—customer service, government services, democracy itself—will be a thing of the past," the tweets warned.

The protest at the Tesla service centre reflects a broader sentiment among consumers who feel abandoned by the company’s shift toward automation and cost-cutting measures. With Tesla’s customer service and infrastructure in question, many are reconsidering their loyalty to the brand, raising concerns about its future in the EV market.