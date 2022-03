No plans to join Russia's military: Belarus President Lukashenko

Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lukashenko denied Kyiv's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Also Read: Ukraine invasion: Indian Embassy advises students to leave Kyiv urgently

Also Read: Ilker Ayci declines Air India CEO role, says report