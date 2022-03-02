Nothing is off the table: Biden on banning Russian oil and gas

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that nothing was off the table when asked about whether the United States would ban Russian oil and gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The White House has said it was balancing concerns with the global oil market and Americans' needs when considering whether to include the energy sector in the measures it is taking against Russia over Ukraine.
Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war's impact on global economy: What's at stake?
Also Read: US preparing further sanctions against Russian oligarchs: Report
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today