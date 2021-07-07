Only 4 workdays a week! This country's citizens are super happy

While many countries debated the feasibility of reduced work days, there was one country that went ahead and put the theory on trial. The results, as many anticipated, are overwhelmingly positive. The multiyear trials in Iceland started in 2015 and involved more than 2,500 workers. Productivity remained the same in many cases and improved in some. Reduced work hours had a positive impact on people across a range of workplaces.

Iceland conducted two trials -- The Reykjavik City Trial (2015-2019) and The Icelandic Government Trial (2017-2021). The authorities wanted to see if reduced work hours could address work-life balance concerns and if it could increase productivity. Salaries remained the same during the period.

“Overall, the results of the trials show that the reductions in working hours: Maintained or increased productivity and service provision; Improved workers’ wellbeing and work-life balance,” stated the report.

"Following the trials’ success, Icelandic trade unions and their confederations achieved permanent reductions in working hours for tens of thousands of their members across the country. In total, roughly 86 per cent of Iceland’s entire working population has now either moved to working shorter hours or have gained the right to shorten their working hours," as mentioned in the report. These reductions have already come into force for some workers who negotiated their contracts between 2019 and 2021.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

“Participants reported a marked benefit in terms of work-life balance for workplaces where hours were shortened, while comparison workplaces did not show such a benefit. Many also noted that work and home life were in better harmony, and this effect was sustained a year into the trial. The research also showed a marked reduction in conflicts between work and home life,” stated the report.

EASIER TO DO ERRANDS

Both male and female respondents said that it was easier to do various chores such as shopping and cleaning during weekdays. One participant said that the chores they could not finish during weekdays had to be done on weekends, resulting in weekends of less quality. Many said that the ability to do errands on weekdays improved their lives considerably and they could spend more time with family.

PARTICIPATION IN HOME DUTIES

“Many male participants in heterosexual relationships took a greater role in home duties after the trial started, especially around cleaning and cooking,” said the report. However, the division of labour did not change in many cases.

MORE TIME FOR ONESELF

Participants said that they had more time for themselves. However, what they did with that time depended on their age.

LESS STRESS AT HOME

“Stress was commonly reduced in the home after reducing working hours. This seems to be a result of a partner -- often male -- being able to assist more in the home, making it easier for the other to attend to other duties or take some time to do something personal, but also because people simply had more hours to devote to the family,” stated the report.

POSITIVE EFFECTS ON SINGLE PARENTS

The report stated, “In interviews, these single parents expressed that the reduction in hours had a positive effect, and that they saw no significant issues with it. They noted that shorter work hours had positive effects on their daily lives -- especially if mornings started later than usual, it had less negative effect later in the day.”

MORE EXERCISE

While not universal, many respondents said that they ended up exercising more than before.

WIDER SOCIAL WELLBEING

“The effects of working less did not only impact the workers themselves and their immediate families, but also other people. For instance, grandparents expressed that they could now spend more time with their grandchildren,” the report said.

CONCLUSION

The benefits of reduced work days according to the report:

Less stress at home as there was more time to be spent with partners or on domestic activities

More time was spent with wider family and friends

More time for oneself to pursue hobbies, passions, or simply rest

Better quality of weekends as domestic chores were done during weekdays

Men in heterosexual partnerships took on greater domestic responsibilities

Positive effects on single parents, who are often acutely ‘time poor’

