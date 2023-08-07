Pakistan Cricket Board re-appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday re-appointed former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq as its chief selector for a second term. This decision marked the return of the legendary cricketer to a role he previously held between 2016 and 2019.

From 378 ODIs, Inzamam, aged 53 amassed 11739 runs at 39.52 with 10 centuries and 83 fifties. He had also played a lone T20I for his country.

Inzamam succeeds Haroon Rasheed, who stepped down from the position last month. His re-appointment comes at a crucial time with several important assignments on the horizon.

His primary task will be to select the Pakistan squad for the upcoming 50-over World Cup, scheduled to take place in India across October and November. This will not be his first stint at selecting a World Cup squad, as he had previously picked the Pakistan team for the ICC World Cup 2019.

In addition to the World Cup, Inzamam will also be responsible for picking the Pakistan teams for the Asia Cup, which is set to take place in Sri Lanka between August 31 and September 17, and the three-match ODIs against Afghanistan, beginning in Sri Lanka from August 22.

Inzamam's tenure begins as Pakistan prepares to play three ODIs against Afghanistan later this month, marking his first assignment as the newly appointed chief selector.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign ministry on Sunday said that it has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In a statement, the ministry said Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. "It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023."

India vs Pakistan match has now been rescheduled to October 14, a day before it was previously scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. More changes to the World Cup 2023 schedule are expected and an official announcement regarding these changes is likely to be made on August 31.

The match has been rescheduled as the Ahmedabad police expressed concerns about ensuring adequate security on October 15 as the Hindu festival Navaratri also begins on the same date.

