‘Pakistan is ready to engage but...’: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on resuming ties with India

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in an exclusive interview with India Today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa, said Pakistan is the greatest victim of terrorism and he wants to end the menace.

“Terrorism isn't anything new. It is an old challenge. Despite having to face this challenge, we have had on and off talks. As far as terrorism is concerned, Pakistan wants to deal with issue not because India says so, but we want to end this menace. It has caused the largest number of casualties among any SCO nation present here. Pakistan has suffered the most. We are wholly committed to combating this menace. As for acquisitions, we are ready to engage in dialogue regarding any concerns India might have. But India should also address our concerns. India has to explain a lot of issues like Samjhauta Express, and others," Bhutto Zardari told India Today TV's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai on Friday.

He added: "Unless India reviews the action it took on August 5, 2019 (abrogation of Article 370), Pakistan is not in a position to engage bilaterally with India".

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while addressing the SCO conclave, said the channel of finances for terrorist activities must be blocked without any distinction and terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, must be stopped.

Jaishankar said taking the eyes off terrorism would be detrimental to the security interests of the grouping and that when the world was engaged in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the menace of terrorism continued unabated, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

After Jaishankar’s opening remarks, Bhutto Zardari, in his speech following the opening remarks by, contended that terrorism shouldn’t be weaponised for “diplomatic point scoring”.

In an apparent response to Jaishankar’s remarks, Bhutto Zardari said that the collective security of the people of SCO states is a joint responsibility. “Terrorism continues to threaten global security. Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring,” he said.

He referred to the assassination of his mother, former premier Benazir Bhutto, by terrorists and said, “We must stop conflating non-state actors with state actors. Condemn all forms of terrorism, including state-sponsored terrorism.”

Pakistan, he said, is firmly committed to be part of regional and global efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Bhutto Zardari arrived in India on Thursday to attend the SCO meet that was held in Goa from May 4 to 5. Bhutto's visit to India was the first by a Pakistani affairs foreign minister since Hina Rabbani Khar met India’s former EAM SM Krishna in 2011.

