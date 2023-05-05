Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation as NCP chief, says 'will work with renewed vigour'

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar took back his resignation as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday, hours after the committee formed to pick the next president had rejected Pawar’s resignation from the post and passed a resolution saying the veteran leader should continue as the party chief.

At a press conference on Friday, Pawar said: "I'm taking my decision back."

He added that his decision did not go down well with people and strong reaction was seen, especially from NCP workers, office bearers, and people.

"During the publication of my autobiography, I announced my retirement from NCP chief post. After 63 years in public life, I wanted to be free from all responsibilities. However, my decision did not go down well with people and a strong reaction was seen. NCP workers, office bearers, and people were unhappy. They asked me to reconsider my decision. They appealed to me for the same. Also, various political party leaders across the state and the country requested me to continue with the responsibility," said Pawar at press conference in Mumbai today.

He further added: “Even though, I am continuing in the post of President, I am of the clear opinion

that there has to be a succession plan for any post or responsibility in the organisation.”

On Friday morning, the NCP panel met at the party's Mumbai office in Mumbai, following which party national vice-president and former Union Minister Praful Patel said: “The committee has passed a proposal unanimously rejecting Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP national president. Mr. Pawar is a pillar of the NCP. It is our wish he remain permanently in this position.”

Senior NCP leaders including Patel, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule and others then conveyed the committee’s decision to Pawar at his ‘Silver Oak‘ residence.

Pawar's sudden resignation as chief of the NCP on Tuesday shocked many in his party and the national political arena. Pawar (82) announced his decision during the launch of his revised autobiography ‘Lok Majhe Sangati’.

At the launch of his autobiography on Tuesday, Pawar said: "I have decided to step down as the president of the NCP". He added he would no longer contest elections and that one must think about stopping somewhere after such a long career.

