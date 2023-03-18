Pakistan: Police break into Imran Khan's Lahore residence as he heads to Islamabad court

Police reached the residence of Imran Khan in Lahore as former Pakistan's PM is scheduled to appear before a court in Islamabad in connection with the hearing into the Toshakhana case.

Punjab Police has arrested more than 20 party workers, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

"They’re now trying to enter Chairman’s (Imran Khan) house where only Bhusra Bibi (Khan's wife) is present. We don’t even see these kinds of acts in martial laws," tweeted Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Meanwhile Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

"Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment," tweeted Imran Khan.

Facing a spate of legal challenges, including one that prompted a failed attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Khan was addressing charges in the court in Islamabad of unlawfully selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in an interview the threat to his life is greater than before and asserted - without providing evidence - that his political opponents and the military want to block him from standing in elections later this year.

Security was tight around the judicial complex where Khan, 70, arrived in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.

The court has previously issued arrest warrants for Khan in the case as he had failed to appear on previous hearings despite summons.

