Parts of Karachi go completely dark after technical fault triggers power breakdown

Several areas in Pakistan's Karachi experienced power outage on Monday as a high tension (HT) transmission cable tripped due to a technical fault.

About 40 per cent of Karachi was completely dark after a high-tension transmission line tripped, resulting in multiple grid stations tripping, ANI reported quoting ARY News.

The affected areas included Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Lines Area, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Punjab Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, among others.

However, no statement has been released by K-Electric, the utility firm in charge of the city's electrical supply in this regard.

This isn't the first time that Karachi has witnessed a power outage. Earlier, in January, a severe power breakdown hit Pakistan due to frequency fluctuation in the national grid, which also left citizens of Karachi in the dark.

At that time, the areas that were impacted included North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, among others.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana had said that the national grid witnessed a loss of frequency, which affected the power supply to different cities across Pakistan.

Rana also said, "This has also cascaded to KE's network affecting the power supply to Karachi."

In September 2021, many areas in Karachi faced power outages which were caused by the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line in Sindh’s Jamshoro district, K-Electric said.

