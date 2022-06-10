Pervez Musharraf alive but in critical condition, confirms family

The family of former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf on Friday rubbished multiple media reports which stated that the former general had passed away.

The family confirmed that Musharraf is still alive and not on a ventilator. They added that Musharraf has been hospitalised for the past three weeks due to his illness. The family stated that Musharraf is going through a severe stage where recovery is not possible and his organs are malfunctioning.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis)," noted the Musharraf's family in a message shared on Twitter.

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family wrote on Twitter.

— Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

Gen. Musharraf, 78, ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008.

Musharraf has been declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and Red Mosque cleric killing case.

The former president, living in Dubai since 2016, was facing the treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

The former military ruler left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment and has not returned since.