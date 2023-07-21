scorecardresearch
Pfizer plant in North Carolina damaged by tornado

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, which is one of the largest sterile injectable product facilities in the world, has suffered heavy damage from a tornado.

A company spokesperson in an emailed statement confirmed that the Rocky Mount facility was damaged and the drugmaker was assessing the situation to determine the impact on production.

The company's employees at the site were able to evacuate and are safe, the statement added.
The facility, which produces nearly 30% of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals, also focuses on manufacturing a variety of products like anti-infectives, neuromuscular blockers as well as vials and syringes.

The Rocky Mountain facility employs over 4,500 professionals, according to Pfizer's website.
 

Published on: Jul 21, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
