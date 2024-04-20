'Please do NOT arrive too early as this leads to...': Dubai Airports' appeal to passengers amid floods

Dubai Airports, the world's second-busiest airport, advised passengers flying from Dubai International (DXB) not to come to the airport unless their flight was confirmed due to floods. They suggested arriving at the terminal just three hours before departure.

Dubai International issued an alert on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), advising departing passengers not to arrive too early to prevent overcrowding at the airport.

“⚠️IMPORTANT ALERT: For guests departing from @DXB, we advise you to get to your terminal 3 hours before your departure time. Please do NOT arrive too early as this leads to further overcrowding at the airport," the DXB said.

This step is taken to help operations get back on track after the recent floods in the city. Heavy rains earlier this week caused flooding in the United Arab Emirates.

It's crucial to mention that Dubai International Airport has temporarily restricted the number of inbound flights because of extreme weather conditions.

Additionally, Air India announced on Friday that it's canceling its flights to and from Dubai due to operational issues caused by continuous rainfall.

The airline stated that customers who booked flights with valid tickets for travel until April 21 will receive a one-time waiver for rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," Air India posted on social media platform X.

"For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website https://airindia.com" it added.