'Race issues concerning': Buckingham Palace breaks silence on Harry-Meghan allegations

Breaking its silence over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen on Tuesday. The Queen said the whole family is "saddened to learn" how "challenging" recent years have been for the couple and added that issues raised, especially that of race, are "concerning". The queen also said that the family will address the issue privately.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement noted.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members," the statement added.

On Monday, the explosive interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey was aired in the UK, which sent the palace into shock as it underscored the damaging claims around Meghan's suicidal thoughts as a newly-married Duchess of Sussex.

The 39-year-old former actress' revelations about her mental health struggles, which involved thoughts about not wanting to be alive anymore, have attracted the maximum reaction on social media and other channels.

Harry and Meghan revealed some racist undertones within royal ranks as unnamed royals raised concerns over the skin tone of their first-born son, Archie. The couple also revealed that they were told that their son would not be made a prince and therefore not provided with security because of the skin colour.

Asked by Oprah Winfrey whether there were concerns among royals that her child would be "too brown" and that would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."

Harry and Meghan refused to name individuals behind the alleged racist comments, but Winfrey later told CBS, the US network which broadcast the interview, that off-camera Harry had stressed that neither his grandmother (Queen) nor grandfather (Prince Philip) was part of that conversation.

In the two-hour interview shot near Harry and Meghan's new home in California, Winfrey asked them about their decision to step back as frontline royals and whether they have any regrets about moving away.

While Harry said he felt relieved that he had been able to protect his wife and children, as the couple awaits the birth of a baby girl in the coming months. Meghan said she regretted that she had trusted the institution of the monarchy when they had assured her that they would protect her from false media attacks.

Prince Harry said he was hurt that none of his relatives spoke out in support of Meghan about the "colonial undertones" of news headlines and articles. "No one from my family ever said anything over those three years. That hurts," he said.

Meghan also told Winfrey she felt betrayed by her father Thomas Markle's conduct in the run-up to their wedding in 2018. Thomas told ITV on Tuesday that the interview was the first time he had heard his daughter speak for several years.

"I'm very disappointed about it. I've apologised about this thing, what happened, at least 100 times or so," he said.

