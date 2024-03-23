Russia Attack: 11 arrested after deadly shooting at Moscow Concert Hall, ISIS claims responsibility

11 people have been apprehended following an attack at a concert hall in Moscow, where gunmen entered and began shooting at the audience. The head of Russia's Federal Security Service reported this to President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, as per state news agency Tass.

Russian authorities confirmed that among the 93 fatalities from the tragic incident in Moscow, at least 3 were children. Images from Russian state media depicted a scene of emergency vehicles assembled outside the damaged Crocus City Hall, a large shopping mall and music venue located in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of Moscow.

The tragic attack occurred on Friday, following President Vladimir Putin's recent electoral victory, marking the deadliest incident in Russia in years. The country remains embroiled in conflict in Ukraine, now entering its third year.

Videos circulating online depicted gunmen inside the venue firing at civilians at close range. Additionally, the theatre's roof collapsed in the aftermath, as firefighters battled a blaze that erupted during the attack. The venue was hosting a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic at the time of the incident.

Tass reported that four of the individuals detained were directly linked to the attack. While the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the incident on social media channels associated with the organization, Russian authorities have not officially attributed blame for the attack.

The Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted by its Aamaq news agency, stating that it targeted a large gathering of "Christians" in Krasnogorsk. While the authenticity of the claim has not been verified, a US intelligence official informed The Associated Press that US intelligence agencies had confirmed ISIS's responsibility for the attack.

According to a US intelligence official, intelligence agencies had received information indicating that the IS branch was planning an attack in Moscow in recent weeks. Earlier this month, US officials privately shared this intelligence with Russian officials. The official, who was briefed on the matter but requested anonymity, spoke to The Associated Press about the intelligence information.

People worldwide have expressed outrage, shock, and support for those impacted by the tragic events. The UN Security Council denounced the attack as a cowardly act of terrorism, emphasizing the importance of holding the perpetrators accountable. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in the strongest terms, as conveyed by his spokesman.

In Moscow, hundreds queued up to donate blood and plasma following the tragic incident, as reported by Russia's health ministry. President Putin, who recently secured another six-year term in office, criticised Western warnings of a possible terrorist attack, labeling them as attempts to intimidate Russians. He dismissed such warnings as forms of blackmail and attempts to destabilize society.

In October 2015, the Islamic State planted a bomb that brought down a Russian passenger plane over Sinai, resulting in the deaths of all 224 people aboard, many of whom were Russian tourists returning from Egypt. The Islamic State, active in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa, has also claimed responsibility for various attacks in Russia's unstable Caucasus region and beyond in recent years. The group has recruited fighters from Russia and other former Soviet Union territories.

