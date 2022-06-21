scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Russia blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph

Feedback

Russia blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph

Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally "fake" news about what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph (Photo: Reuters) Russia blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph (Photo: Reuters)

The website of British newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally "fake" news about what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

TAGS:

BT TV