Russia closes airspace to British planes after UK's ban on Aeroflot

Following the UK's ban on Russian airline Aeroflot, Russia banned all British airlines from landing at its airports or crossing its airspace, the country's state civil aviation regulator said on Friday.

The UK banned the Russian carrier's flights in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow's ban on all UK-linked planes comprises transitioning flights as well from its airspace.

Also Read: India to arrange evacuation flights for its nationals in Ukraine: Report

"A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK," the Rosaviatsia aviation authority said in a statement.

The ban came into effect from 11 am Moscow time, the authority stated, adding that it includes flights transiting through the Russian airspace.