Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Putin tonight; latest updates

Amid rising tensions in Ukraine after Russian troops waged war early on Thursday, resulting in massive panic and evacuation drives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later tonight, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Earlier today, PM Modi also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials including Home Minster Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) pic.twitter.com/9lvHMRi1bT

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

Ukrainian police and the state emergency service have stated that one of their military planes was shot down and five people were killed, as per Reuters. Separately, Russia's defence ministry said it had destroyed 74 above-ground military infrastructure facilities, including 11 aerodromes, the RIA news agency reported.

Here are the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine war-like situation:

To reduce panic of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, the government had informed that Indian passengers from Ukraine can return via Qatar. Aviation industry experts state that civilian flights will restart from Ukraine only when its airspace opens. As of now 20,000 Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine.

A team from the Indian embassy in Hungary has been sent to the border post of Zohanyi. They will provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine, explained the Indian Embassy in Hungary in a Tweet.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian nationals and students stranded in Ukraine's capital to seep shelter in bomb shelters. "We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," wrote the Embassy in an advisory.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference that the alliance has no troops inside Ukraine and has no plans to send any into the country. "There are no NATO combat troops, no NATO troops at all inside Ukraine. We have made it clear that we don't have any plans and intention of deploying NATO troops to Ukraine," he said.

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain on February 24 said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow is proceeding and added that he will return to Pakistan as per schedule. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had landed in Moscow on his two-day maiden visit to Russia on Wednesday night. He expressed his arrival in the county as "exciting" amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

On the impact on Indian bourses, investors lost over Rs 13 lakh crore on BSE over global sentiments and tensions. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 13.32 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 242.28 lakh crore against Rs 255.68 lakh crore in the previous session. Sensex ended 2,702 points lower at 54,529 and Nifty slumped 815 points to 16,247. All Sensex and Nifty shares ended in the red.

Wall Street was also impacted by Russia's attack on Ukraine. The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled at the open on Thursday, dropping more than 20 per cent from its record closing high in November last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301.43 points, or 0.91 per cent, at the open to 32,830.33, falling more than 10% from its all-time closing peak on January 4. The S&P 500 also opened lower by 69.73 points, or 1.65%, at 4,155.77.

Russia on early Thursday morning launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

