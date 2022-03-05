Russia-Ukraine war: Starlink won't block Russian news sources, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources unless "at gunpoint".
Sharing a tweet, Musk apologised for being a "free speech absolutist" stating that regardless of several government requests (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources, the company will not do so.
"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," Musk tweeted.
This comes after his warning that Starlink's Ukrainian users are at risk of being targeted as it is the only non-Russian communication system operating in the country (Ukraine).
Furthermore, Musk, in another tweet, said, "SpaceX reprioritised to cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming. Will cause slight delays in Starship and Starlink V2."
Meanwhile, many tech giants comprising Apple, Twitter, Google, Meta, YouTube, Microsoft and several other companies have already banned RT and Sputnik in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
