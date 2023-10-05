Russian strike at grocery store kills 49 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

At least 49 people were killed in a Russian strike that hit a shop in Kupiansk city in Kharkiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov said that a cafe and a shop had been attacked at around 13:15 (10:15 GMT) in the village of Hroza in Kupyansk and that many civilians had been there at the time. "The rescuers continue to work on the site," Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters reported that it was not immediately clear whether Russian forces had shelled the village or had fired a missile. However, BBC reported that Russia fired a missile near Kupiansk.

In a post on Telegram, President Zelensky called the attack a "brutal Russian crime". "A demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism. Kupyansky District, Kharkiv Oblast," he posted.

"To ensure that in the coming future, there is no war anywhere in Europe, that no other city in Europe lives through what our Kharkiv and all Ukrainian cities and towns do, then right now, this and next year—and above all in Ukraine—our unity must work to the full capacity," he wrote on X.

A six-year-old boy was among 49 dead in the Russian strike in Kupiansk. Zelensky said that the children of every country deserve to be safe everywhere in the country, not just in the subway, not just in underground shelters but everywhere. "We must make it possible. We must ensure that Ukraine wins."

Let only Putin's ambitions be a ruin, not our countries, not our cities. Children of every country deserve to be safe. Everywhere in the country, not just in the subway, not just in underground shelters but everywhere. We must make it possible. We must ensure that Ukraine wins. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2023

Kharkiv has witnessed heavy clashes between Russian and Ukrainian armies since the beginning of the war in February 2022. BBC reported that Kupiansk, which is in the eastern region of Kharkiv, was a major supply hub for Russian forces following the invasion. Last September, Ukraine said it had reclaimed some parts of Kharkiv after a pitched battle.