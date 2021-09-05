Saudi Arabia lowers light crude oil prices for Asia; US, Europe rates steady

Saudi Arabia lowered its light crude oil prices to Asian customers in October versus September, though left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco lowered the price differential of light crude for delivery to the Far East in October to a premium of $1.7 per barrel versus the average of Oman and Dubai crudes, according to a company pricing document. The price differential in September was a premium of $3 dollars per barrel.

The company kept the price differential of light crude to northwest Europe unchanged, at a discount of $1.7/barrel versus ICE Brent crude. It also kept the price differential of light crude to the United States unchanged at a premium of $1.35/barrel versus ASCI.

