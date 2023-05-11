'Sehwag isn't the only one to score 300 in Pak,' say netizens as Pak rupee falls to 300 vs USD

With Pakistan’s rupee declining to an all-time low of 300 a dollar as the as the military stepped in to squash violent protests, netizens have been slamming the Shehbaz Sharif establishment for 'mismanagement'.

The currency dropped 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd amid protests in the country over former prime minister Imran Khan being arrested by the anti-corruption agency in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Following the arrest, clashes erupted between Khan's supporters and police. The interior ministry has suspended mobile broadband services in the country.

Some netizens saw humour in this dire situation and some lamented at the state of country's economic affairs.

Pakistani rupee on free fall, crosses Rs.300 against US dollar and Gold rate in Pakistan has reached to all-time high Rs. 230,100 per Tola amid political instability.

It won't be any surprise if Pakistan defaults in few coming day.#ImranKhanArrested #ImranKhan — Abdullah Qamar ツ (@AbdullahQamarr) May 11, 2023

@virendersehwag You are not the only person who can score triple century in Pak. Today, Pakistan Rupee has also managed to score triple century against USD pic.twitter.com/mTVG4RMKsc — Vighnaraj Kuloor (@VighnarajK) May 11, 2023

US dollar has crossed the 300 mark against Pakistani rupee. Another sad day for the country! #Pakistan — Zeeshan Aslam Dogar (@ZeeshanDogar_5) May 11, 2023

Rupee will further lose its value as dollar inflow drastically decreased, and there is no any immediate hope that can improve the situation. Secondly, intervntion of apoliticals into politics made the situation worst. Pakistan turned into No Hope Land. — Zubair Khan (@ZubairK54963678) May 11, 2023

Pakistan Rupee hits a fresh all time low against USD today with 1$ traded @ Rs296. Crashing sharply closer & closer to 300 mark. With unprecedented inflation, failure 2 reach agreement with IMF, political instability, large scale violence across country after arrest of Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/YZoGXzCRSU — Mirza (@Mirza45994191) May 11, 2023

Hello Hello Mr Prime Minister Mr Finance Minister: Pakistan at the moment stone throw distance from SriLanka. Rupees has now plunged further to Rs 299 per USD. This is official Inter bank rate. In the last three days Rupee lost another 5 percent of its value. #imranKhanPTI — Irha Rashid (@JamRashid15) May 11, 2023

The amazing logic of Pakistan govt to make the whole nation suffer because of one fraction, no internet no businesses no assurance on economy no control of Pak Rupee value #Pakistan — Muhammad Junaid (@junaidmuhammadd) May 11, 2023

Pakistan's currency reaches record low of 300 rupee per US Dollar



2023: USD = 300 PKR

2020: USD = 168 PKR

2010: USD = 85 PKR

2005: USD = 59 PKR

2000: USD = 51 PKR

1995: USD = 31 PKR

1990: USD = 21 PKR

1985: USD = 15 PKR

1980: USD = 10 PKR

1960: USD = 4 PKR

1950: USD = 3 PKR — Ganesh Singh (@Aithani_ganesh) May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the IMF said on Thursday that Pakistan needs significant additional financing for a successful completion of the long-stalled ninth review of the International Monetary Fund's bailout package.

Obtaining commitments of "significant additional financing" is essential before the IMF approves the release of pending bailout funds that are crucial for Pakistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis.

A staff-level accord to release a $1.1 billion tranche out of a $6.5 billion IMF package has been delayed since November, with nearly 100 days gone since the last staff level mission to Pakistan. That is the longest such gap since at least 2008.