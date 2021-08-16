Situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly; in touch with Indians there: MEA

The government has said the security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. There are still some Indian nationals in the war-torn country and the government is arranging for their safe return, official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said today.

In response to media queries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Bagchi said, "The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak."

He said the government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan. "We have been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India. We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them," he added.

The Taliban made their way into Afghanistan's capital city early Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the county.

A Taliban official said they will soon declare 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' from the presidential palace in Kabul. The official said it was the official name of the country under the Taliban government that was ousted by the US-led forces after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. The Taliban asked officials to return things to the way they were 20 years ago during the Talibani rule.

In a joint statement, more than 60 countries led by the US said that given the deteriorating security situation, they are working to secure and called on all parties to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

The US also said that it would deploy as many as 6,000 troops at the Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those of its friends and allies from Afghanistan. Ghani, on the other hand, said in a Facebook post late on Sunday that he had to face a 'hard choice' between the Taliban or 'leaving the dear country' he dedicated his life to protect in the last 20 years.

"If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this 6 million city. Taliban have made it to remove me, they're here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul," he said in the official statement.

