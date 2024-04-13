Sydney mall horror: 5 dead, attacker shot dead by police officer

A state of panic has gripped Sydney as multiple stabbings and a potential shooting have prompted a mass exodus from a shopping hub.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and horror at the shopping mall where a knifeman killed five people and wounded several others.

According to reports, the attacker was shot dead by a single police official.

Local media confirmed gunfire inside the Bondi Junction Westfield mall, with authorities scrambling to contain the unfolding crisis, BBC reported.

Police have declared a critical incident following the shooting of a male victim just before 16:00 local time after reports of multiple stabbings.

The situation remains fluid and rapidly evolving, prompting urgent appeals for the public to stay away from the impacted area.

Responding to the incident Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X, " I have been briefed by the AFP on the devastating events at Bondi Junction. Tragically, multiple casualties have been reported and the first thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones."

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and confusion as crowds hastily evacuated the premises. Social media users have posted photos of ambulances and police cars at the location.

Details surrounding the incident remain scant, with authorities yet to confirm the extent of injuries or apprehend any suspects.