Taiwan's ruling party's Lai Ching-te secures Presidential term despite Chinese pressure

Taiwan on Saturday witnessed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secure a historic victory with Lai Ching-te winning the presidential election.

Lai Ching-te, a staunch advocate for Taiwanese independence and a key figure within the DPP, has been elected as the new president of Taiwan. His election marks the third consecutive presidential win for the DPP, reflecting the party's strong position in Taiwanese politics as it controls both the presidency and the unicameral Legislative Yuan. Lai's victory comes despite warnings from China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, signaling the electorate's dismissal of Beijing's intimidation.

"We've written a new page for Taiwan's history of democracy," Lai, long the frontrunner in the polls, told reporters after both his opponents conceded defeat.

Lai stated that he will maintain the status quo in cross-strait ties while being "determined to safeguard Taiwan from threats and intimidation from China".

At the same time, he underlined the importance of equal cooperation and conversation with Beijing in order to "replace confrontation," but did not provide specifics.

Lai received 40% of the vote in Taiwan's first-past-the-post system, as opposed to current President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected with more than 50% of the vote four years earlier.

"The Taiwanese people have successfully resisted efforts from external forces to influence this election," he said, adding, "We don't want to become enemies with China. We can become friends. We are determined to safeguard Taiwan from continuing threats and intimidation from China. The president-elect also pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait saying, “I will act... in a manner that is balanced and maintain the cross-strait status quo.”

The DPP, a Taiwanese nationalist and center to center-left political party, has been at the forefront of advocating for human rights and promoting Taiwanese nationalism and identity. Founded in 1986, the DPP emerged as a counterforce to the authoritarian rule of the Kuomintang (KMT) and has since been associated with the push for democracy and freedom in Taiwan.

The DPP's stance on Taiwanese independence is clear; it views Taiwan as an independent and sovereign nation under the name of the Republic of China (ROC), negating the need for a formal declaration of independence. This position is rooted in the belief that only the citizens of Taiwan have the right to decide the island's future, a sentiment echoed by more than 90% of the Taiwanese population.

Lai Ching-te's policy platform aligns with his party's ideals, emphasizing the continuation of peace talks with China while maintaining a firm stance on defending Taiwan's sovereignty. He has pledged to uphold the status quo while asserting that any decisions regarding Taiwan's future rest solely with its people.

Internationally, the ROC maintains diplomatic relations with a select group of countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, among others. Only 13 countries currently recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation.

Also Read: 'The staff has no clue': Actor Radhika Apte faces distress with no water or toilet access at airport