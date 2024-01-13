'The staff has no clue': Actor Radhika Apte faces distress with no water or toilet access at airport

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte faced an unfortunate situation at the Mumbai airport. The incident unfolded when Radhika, along with other passengers, found themselves trapped inside an aerobridge due to a flight delay.

Radhika took to Instagram to share her distressing experience, posting videos and images that captured the predicament of the passengers who were locked in without any access to basic amenities.

The time was around 10:50 AM when she reported that they had been confined for over an hour, despite their scheduled flight time being 8:30 AM. The passengers, including those with small babies and elderly individuals, were left without water or access to restrooms.

The cause of the delay was attributed to a crew changeover; however, the new crew had not yet arrived, leaving the airline staff without a clear idea of when the issue would be resolved. Radhika's frustration was palpable as she recounted her attempt to speak with the airline staff, who seemed to downplay the severity of the situation.

"Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It's 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT," she said.

"The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won't open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE," she added.

Radhika Apte also posted a video of multiple persons behind a barred glass door. Some passengers were spotted speaking with security personnel in the aerobridge.

The 38-year-old Bollywood star claimed that the airlines warned the passengers that they would be stranded there for at least an hour longer.

"now I'm locked inside. AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm. all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride," she wrote.

"Apparently their crew hasn't boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they'll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay," she wrote.

This ordeal came after Radhika's recent appearance in the film 'Merry Christmas' and her notable performances in critically acclaimed projects such as 'Sacred Games', 'Shor In the City', 'Badlapur', 'Andhadhun', 'PadMan', and 'Manjhi - The Mountain Man'.

