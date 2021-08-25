Taliban puts together a team with unproven credentials to fix sinking Afghan economy

Citizens of Kabul have not been able to withdraw cash from their banks since the Taliban took over the reigns of Afghanistan on the 15th of August. Afghan banks are waiting for clarity on policy and improved security before they can start operations. Prices of essentials have shot up after the August 15 coup. Prices of wheat, a staple, have doubled.

The Taliban administration that calls itself the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' has announced a slew of measures in the past few days to try and take charge of the situation. Among them is the appointment of an acting governor of the country's central bank. The last one Ajmal Ahmedy fled Kabul abruptly after the coup.

"Haji Mohammad Idris has been appointed as the acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for the purpose of organising government institutions and banking issues and addressing the problems of the people," tweeted Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' on August 23.

Little is known about Idris's qualifications for the job and education, apart from the fact that he has no international exposure and was the head of the Taliban's Economic Commission and governor of the Jawzjan province. There is now a finance minister too, Gul Agha, but like Idris, not much is known about him.

In an article in the 'Financial Times', Ahmedy says the Taliban sources of revenue through illegal mining and opium production will not be adequate to run the country. "Some have minimised the economic issue by writing that Taliban revenues from illegal mining, opium production or trade routes are large. Or that China or Russia will intercede with large investments. These are over-optimistic scenarios. Taliban revenues from such sources could be considered relatively large when only running an insurgency campaign. They are wholly inadequate to operate a functional government."

International sanctions and halting of aid from major donors seem to be hurting. The Taliban announced on Tuesday that it was banning the transfer of dollars outside the country and would punish anyone doing so.

"Dear compatriots, we would like to inform you that they should refrain from smuggling and transferring dollars and antiquities from Afghanistan by air and land. Upon receipt of the above, it will be confiscated immediately and the transferors will be dealt with legally," Mujahid tweeted.

The Taliban announced other steps like banning scrap metal exports but nothing that would reveal a cohesive vision of the new economic team at Kabul. While the US has already blocked the central banks’ $9.4 billion reserves, major donors, the IMF and World Bank, have also halted all aid to Afghanistan. Ahmady warns revenues under the Taliban will slip, leading to more pain for the country's 38 million people.

"Government revenues under the Taliban will drop significantly. As donors provide less fiscal support, government services will have to be cut. Many government employees will be laid off and, for those that remain, salaries will be much lower."

And as the Taliban's ill experienced economic team stumbles and falters, the sanctions and systemic shock will add to the suffering of ordinary Afghans. In a May 2021 report, the UN's World Food Programme had said that one in three Afghans was acutely food insecure.

"The lean season is expected to arrive earlier and bite harder. We need to act now, bring food closer to people's homes, and prevent irreversible malnutrition in mothers and children, who will be impacted the most. We simply cannot wait and see," Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP Representative in Afghanistan had said three months before the coup.

The situation now is far grimmer.

Also Read: Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport amid chaos

Also Read: Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, says group's official