Taylor Swift to skip Thailand concert due to exclusive deal with Singapore, confirms Thailand PM

Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, revealed that pop icon Taylor Swift's much-anticipated 'Eras Tour' will be exclusively hosted by Singapore, bypassing other nations in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. The reported agreement between the Singapore government and the pop star has left fans across Thailand and other Asean countries in disappointment.

Swift, known for her electrifying performances and heartfelt lyrics, is one of the most influential artists of her generation. Her announcement of the 'Eras Tour' created a surge of anticipation among her global fan base, known affectionally as Swifties. However, the excitement among Swifties in the Asean region has been dampened with the revelation of this exclusive deal with Singapore.

Thailand PM voiced his disappointment, acknowledging the immense popularity of the American singer-songwriter across Thailand and the broader Asean region. While discussing her global appeal, Thavisin emphasized that Thai Swifties had been eagerly awaiting the chance to experience Swift’s musical magic live.

Speaking at a business event in Bangkok, Thavisin revealed that event promoter AEG had notified him about the arrangement. He added that the Singapore government had proposed a financial package ranging from USD 2 million to USD 3 million per show, contingent on obtaining exclusivity for the events.

The Prime Minister emphasized that hosting the singer in Thailand would be more cost-effective and could draw additional sponsors and tourists to the country.

Thavisin revealed that the government is actively working to attract more "A-list" artists to Thailand by the end of the year, acknowledging the challenges associated with organizing a concert of this magnitude.

Reports indicate that Taylor Swift had a sold-out concert at the Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi Province in 2014. However, the event was abruptly canceled with no official explanation provided.

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift's sixth concert tour, paying tribute to all of her ten albums to date.

Distinguished as her most extensive tour, it spans an impressive 151 shows across five continents. Notably, the Eras Tour holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing the remarkable milestone of $1 billion in revenue.

