Terrifying video shows moment Hamas terrorists abduct Israeli woman and her two kids

A terrifying video has been captured showing the exact moment when an Israeli woman and her two children were abducted by the Palestinian militant group Hamas members during the surprise attack on Israel over the weekend. The mother visibly looks horrified by what is happening around her and can be seen clinching on her kids as tightly as possible.

The woman seen in the video is 30-year-old Shiri Silberman-Bibas, and she has two kids; one is three years old, and the other is as young as nine months old. You can see the horror on her face as the terrorists take her away.

Amid the attack from Hamas, Shiri and her family were hiding in their home’s safe room. But, soon, armed Hamas fighters broke into their house in a village near the Gaza border. However, Shiri and her husband, Yarden Bibas, along with the kids, hid in her room when they heard shooting sounds coming from outside their window, according to the New York Times.

Yarden, 36, has a small pistol as they hide in the room. While hiding, he texted his family members, “I love you all.” After around an hour, Yarden texted again, saying, “They’re coming in,” and this was his final message, according to the report.

This is Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 mos.) from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

They were kidnapped Saturday morning along with 100+ Israelis.

This is what terrorism looks like.

This is Shiri Bibas and her children, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 mos.) from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

They were kidnapped Saturday morning along with 100+ Israelis.

Later, their family members saw the horrifying footage of Shiri and the boys being kidnapped by Hamas terrorists circulating on social media. However, Yarden was nowhere to be seen in the video, and so were Shiri’s parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman. The family feared they too had been taken as hostages by Hamas terrorists during the attack.

Several distressing videos are emerging from war-hit Israel. One such horrifying video showed a young woman being abducted by Hamas terrorists on a bike. The woman can be seen crying and calling out for help.

The war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate and the death toll has crossed 1,600.

