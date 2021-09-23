Thailand reopens for Indian travellers under 'Sandbox' program; check out details

Indians will soon be able to visit Thailand as the country has reopened its doors for travellers from India. The tourist hub is now allowing fully vaccinated visitors from 78 countries, including India. This is under Thailand's "sandbox" program, which lists out the conditions for travellers visiting the country.

However, eager travellers from India will have to wait a bit longer before they can visit Thailand as India does not have an air bubble agreement with the country, and hence no flights are being operated at the moment.

On Thursday, Thailand updated the list of countries and territories from where travellers can enter the country under the "sandbox" program from 70 to 78. India was among the eight countries that have been added to the list.

Serum Institute of India's Covishield COVID-19 jab is among the list of accepted vaccines in Thailand. Other vaccines on the list include the Moderna and Pfizer jabs. Tourists from India can travel Thailand under the "Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus" program, explained a senior Thai Tourism official, according to The Times of India.

In a social media post, the Royal Thai Embassy laid out the requirement under the Phuket Sandbox program. "Thai and non-Thai nationals can now travel from India to Thailand through Phuket Sandbox. (They) must complete vaccination at least 14 days (before travel). A valid Visa (if required)."

They should have health insurance covering healthcare and treatment expenses for COVID-19, with coverage clearly identified as no less than $100,000. "SHA+ hotel reservation. Covid-19 testing package. RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before the flight. Certificate of Entry (COE)," the embassy's Facebook post read.

While for the Samui Plus program, "Thai and non-Thai nationals can now travel from India to Thailand through Samui Plus. (They) must complete vaccination at least 14 days. A valid Visa (if required). Health insurance covering Covid-19 minimum of US $100,000."

"Samui Extra+ and SHA+ hotel reservation. RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before the flight. COE," the Thai embassy explained.

