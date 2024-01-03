This moon of Jupiter has active volcanos and lava lakes! Check out the pictures sent by NASA's Juno spacecraft

NASA's Juno spacecraft has unveiled close-up images of Io, Jupiter's innermost Galilean moon, showcasing the most intricate details to date of the solar system's most volcanically active celestial body.

In the recently captured snapshots, Io's landscape looks dominated by volcanic features such as lava lakes and extensive plumes of gas and molten rock. The surface of Io, depicted in vivid detail, is characterized by volcanic craters and bathed in the radiant glow of flowing magma.

One striking highlight of the close-up photo is a massive plume situated on the moon's left side, just below the terminator—the boundary between day and night. Soaring nearly 200 miles above Io's surface, this towering plume is a visible manifestation of the moon's intense geologic activity.

The continuous volcanic eruptions on Io find their origin in the powerful gravitational forces exerted by Jupiter, coupled with dynamic interactions with its neighbouring moons. Jupiter's immense tidal forces, a consequence of its gravitational pull, lead to internal flexing and heating on Io, resulting in an ongoing process of volcanic resurfacing.

In contrast to its Galilean counterparts with icy crusts and subsurface oceans, Io stands out with its hostile environment characterized by lakes of scorching molten silicate lava. While lacking water, Io's distinctive appearance is shaped by the presence of sulphur and other volcanic materials, creating a vivid and colourful exterior.

These latest images captured by Juno offer scientists an unparalleled view of Io's alien landscape, providing valuable insights into the intricate processes that shape the moon. Juno's continuous mission, initiated in 2016 upon its arrival at Jupiter, remains a crucial source of data about the gas giant and its moons.

