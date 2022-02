Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told his security council it was necessary to consider an appeal from the leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine for Russia to recognise them as independent.

Putin said in televised remarks that the threat to Russia would substantially increase if Ukraine were to join NATO.

Also Read: Killed 5 'saboteurs' from Ukraine on Russian territory: Russia

Also Read: Chitra Ramkrishna case: CBI meets SEBI officials